'It's the best job in the world but it's hard.'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex: 'It's the best job in the world'
The air ambulance service for Kent, Surrey and Sussex is celebrating its 30th birthday.
The service has attended 30,000 incidents over three decades.
It costs £14m to run annually, 89% of which comes from donations and fundraising.
-
20 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-50830553/air-ambulance-kent-surrey-sussex-it-s-the-best-job-in-the-worldRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window