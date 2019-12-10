Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Election 2019: A London Caribbean club speaks about social care
Adult social care is one of the biggest challenges for politicians ahead of this week's election.
One community group in Woolwich, London, says it's struggling to meet the needs of all of its members as they grow older.
The Caribbean Social Forum has about 600 members who meet up to eat, play games and enjoy each others company.
Video Journalist: Dave Faye
-
10 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-50725160/election-2019-a-london-caribbean-club-speaks-about-social-careRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window