'I find I get so much sharing my experiences with other people.'
Election 2019: A London Caribbean club speaks about social care

Adult social care is one of the biggest challenges for politicians ahead of this week's election.

One community group in Woolwich, London, says it's struggling to meet the needs of all of its members as they grow older.

The Caribbean Social Forum has about 600 members who meet up to eat, play games and enjoy each others company.

  • 10 Dec 2019