Could this simple idea change our recycling habits?
Leeds recycling scheme to be rolled out to more cities

More than 1.2 million coffee cups have been recycled in the first year of a trial scheme to cut waste in Leeds.

Brightly-coloured recycling bins were placed in the city centre in October 2018 to encourage people to recycle.

Before then the city's bins were not suitable for "on-the-go" waste.

The Leeds scheme cost £400,000 and was funded by major brands and retailers.

  • 03 Dec 2019
