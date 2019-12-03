Media player
Leeds recycling scheme to be rolled out to more cities
More than 1.2 million coffee cups have been recycled in the first year of a trial scheme to cut waste in Leeds.
Brightly-coloured recycling bins were placed in the city centre in October 2018 to encourage people to recycle.
Before then the city's bins were not suitable for "on-the-go" waste.
The Leeds scheme cost £400,000 and was funded by major brands and retailers.
03 Dec 2019
