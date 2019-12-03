'We are haunted by what happened to Kay'

Video

The mother of Kay Richardson, who was beaten and strangled by her estranged husband, has told Newsnight she is "haunted" by what happened to her daughter in 2018.

Kay was killed by her estranged husband Alan Martin, just days after he had been arrested for allegedly raping her. He had been released under investigation by police, without any restrictions.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said officers involved in the case acted properly.

You can watch Newsnight on BBC Two at 22:30 on weekdays. Catch up on iPlayer, subscribe to the programme on YouTube and follow it on Twitter.