‘I can’t sit back and watch that happen’

Man arrested over anti-Semitic abuse on Tube
A man has been arrested after a video showed a Tube passenger directing anti-Semitic abuse at Jewish children.
Asma Shuweikh, who was widely praised for confronting the man in the video, told BBC Radio 5 Live that she felt she had to intervene “when he started talking to the child”.
This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast on Sunday 24 November 2019.
24 Nov 2019
