'Police were inside the cinema in minutes'
Birmingham Star City: Witness describes cinema brawl

A number of police officers were assaulted as they attempted to clear about 100 people from a fight at the Star City complex in Birmingham.

They were responding to reports a group of people with machetes had arrived.

Rachael Allison was at the cinema with her younger brother and told BBC Radio 5 Live's Chris Warburton she saw a fight break out between a group of girls.

  • 24 Nov 2019