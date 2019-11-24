'Police were inside the cinema in minutes'

Media player
Birmingham Star City: Witness describes cinema brawl
A number of police officers were assaulted as they attempted to clear about 100 people from a fight at the Star City complex in Birmingham.
They were responding to reports a group of people with machetes had arrived.
Rachael Allison was at the cinema with her younger brother and told BBC Radio 5 Live's Chris Warburton she saw a fight break out between a group of girls.
24 Nov 2019
