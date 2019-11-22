Media player
General Election 2019: Muslim voters on issues that matter to them
Muslims could swing the vote in 11 seats in Greater London on 12 December, according to research by the Muslim Council of Britain.
But what issues matter to them and could this influence who they vote for in the General Election?
We joined a guided tour of London, which looks at how Islam has influenced culture in the capital, and spoke with Muslim voters on the tour about the issues that mattered most to them.
Video Journalist: Paul Murphy-Kasp
Producer: Barry Caffrey
22 Nov 2019
