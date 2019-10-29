Media player
'We're taking on council over unfit homes'
Residents living in the one remaining block of flats on a north-London estate undergoing redevelopment say they are being "left to rot", with pest infestations and security issues.
Drug addicts have been using the unlocked stairways - and cockroaches have bitten one woman's children.
The BBC Victoria Derbyshire programme's Sean Clare has been to visit the block and hear how residents are taking a stand.
