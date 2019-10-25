Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sussex and Surrey police recruits 'enjoying the life of a puppy'
A litter of six labrador puppies could soon help police in Sussex and Surrey fight crime.
Testing has begun on the five-week-old dogs in Guildford, Surrey, to check their suitability for assisting the two forces with law enforcement duties.
Those that do not make the grade will become family pets.
-
25 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-50176530/sussex-and-surrey-police-recruits-enjoying-the-life-of-a-puppyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window