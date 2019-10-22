Prison staff caring for ageing inmates

Media player
An ageing prison population has left staff having to care for prisoners who are at the end of their life, it is claimed.
One former prison officer said some new recruits were effectively becoming carers.
Some had experienced inmates "dying in front of them", he added.
The Prison Officers' Association (POA) said more and more inmates were frail, incontinent or had dementia.
22 Oct 2019
