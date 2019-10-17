Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Birdsong plays in 5,000 buildings to highlight bird loss
Birdsong is being played in public buildings to highlight the decline in the UK bird population.
More than 5,000 venues are taking part, including London Underground stations, Murryfield and Hampden Park stadiums and Lincoln Cathedral.
The RSPB said it was to a reminder of "what we all stand to lose if the crisis facing nature is not addressed".
According to a recent government report, the number of birds living on farmland has decline by 46% since 1970.
-
17 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-50083831/birdsong-plays-in-5000-buildings-to-highlight-bird-lossRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window