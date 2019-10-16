What does the UK sound like?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Musician Paul Cheese records song of the UK's sounds
Musician Paul Cheese has recorded a song of the UK made up of sounds he gathered from across the country.
The full song can be heard on his website but here is a short trailer for his accompanying video.
You can read more about his project here.
-
16 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-50068855/musician-paul-cheese-records-song-of-the-uk-s-soundsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window