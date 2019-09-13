Call for 'Owen's Law' after allergy death
Video

Byron Burger death: Crowborough teen had fatal reaction

The family of a teenager who died of a severe food allergy are calling for better food labelling in restaurants.

Owen Carey, from Crowborough, was celebrating his 18th birthday at a branch of Byron Burgers in London, when he had a reaction to buttermilk.

Following an inquest into his death, his family are calling for Owen's Law to be introduced.

  • 13 Sep 2019
