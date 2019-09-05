Great North Run 'a big unknown'

Video

A man who has limited movement following a car crash will be completing the Great North Run using a walking frame.

Scott Spain's mental and physical health suffered following a car crash.

Two years afterwards he was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder and functional neurological disorder, which limits the movements down his right-hand side, affecting his balance and speech.

The 51-year-old from St Helen's Auckland, is hoping to finish the 13.1 mile course within five hours and says the challenge of completing the Great North Run has given him something to focus on.