Rave club parties in a 19th Century house
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sterns nightclub: The raves in the house on the hill

Ravers travelled from far and wide to party at Sterns - the nightclub which ran from 1990 to 1993 before Worthing Council closed it down.

Michael Hassanyeh and Nigel Bulloch captured its spirit on film.

  • 24 Aug 2019