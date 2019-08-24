'This is more than a gym it's a hub'

Media player
A street gym in Brixton is helping young people
Terroll Lewis set up Brixton street gym after the success of his workouts in the local park.
He posted them online as he could not afford to join a gym at the time.
The urban gym provides a safe place for kids in the community to go and keeps them off the streets.
By video journalist: Simone Stewart
24 Aug 2019
