Students celebrate their A-level results

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A-levels: Students celebrate results
There have been celebrations and commiserations as many thousands of students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland picked up their A-level results.
Almost half a million young people are on their way to university in the autumn - a dip of 1% on last year - with others moving on to jobs or taking a well-earned break.
Students in Bedfordshire, County Durham, Essex, Lincolnshire and south Yorkshire told the BBC their grades and shared what they are up to next.
Read more: A-level top grades dip to lowest since 2007
-
15 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window