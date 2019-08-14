Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Manchester United legends Gary and Phil Neville set up new university
Manchester United legends Gary and Phil Neville have developed new degree courses with Lancaster University.
The ‘Class of 92’ have been described as ‘the greatest generation' in the history of English football. Now their university, UA92, aims to help students develop their "character, personality and resilience", just as the veteran footballers learned from their former coach, Sir Alex Ferguson.
The Today programme's Nick Robinson went to meet Phil and Gary Neville. Full interview here.
14 Aug 2019
