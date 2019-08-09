Video

A man has been explaining how he kicked down doors at a retirement complex to rescue elderly residents after a huge fire broke out.

The blaze began tearing through the Beechmere supported living site in Crewe, Cheshire, on Thursday afternoon.

The building has been almost completely destroyed.

Lee Alexander James - whose grandmother was a resident - said he received a phone call to alert him to the flames and, on arriving, secured his family member's exit before helping others.