Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fire engulfs Crewe retirement complex
A residential block has partially collapsed after a fire raged throughout the night.
Residents have been evacuated from the Beechmere, a supported living complex in Crewe.
Crews were initially called to a report of a fire in the roof on Thursday afternoon.
The fire at the retirement complex has led to the evacuation of 150 residents.
-
09 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window