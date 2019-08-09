Helter-skelter 'first' for UK cathedral

Video

A full-size helter-skelter has been constructed inside a UK cathedral to give visitors a unique view of the building.

The 16.7m (55ft) vintage fairground ride took four people two days to build in the nave of Norwich Cathedral.

For the first time it allows people to stand close to its medieval roof bosses, believed to be the largest display of their kind in the world.

The Very Reverend Jane Hedges, Dean of Norwich Cathedral, said the installation was "certainly not a gimmick".

It will be at the cathedral until 18 August.