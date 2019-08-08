Tintagel Castle footbridge built by English Heritage in Cornwall
Cornwall: English Heritage builds Tintagel Castle footbridge

A dramatic footbridge connecting two halves of Tintagel Castle on the north coast of Cornwall - the legendary birth place of King Arthur - is opening on Sunday.

Built by English Heritage, it is a mirror of the original land bridge that would have connected the island to the mainland more than 500 years ago.

  • 08 Aug 2019
