Monty Panesar: 'Why I wouldn't say I was from Luton'
When he was growing up, former England cricketer Monty Panesar was ashamed to admit he came from Luton, he has told BBC Radio 5 Live.
“When I used to play cricket and people would ask me where I was from, I’d say Bedford,” he said.
But in the past few years, Panesar says he has changed his mind. He thinks Luton is on the up and he is fed up with it being criticised.
In a special report for 5 Live, the left-arm spinner wanted to show why Luton no longer deserves its bad reputation.
07 Aug 2019
