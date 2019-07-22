Delay in delivering vital food packs

Media player
Gastric patients relying on nutrition packs are hit by delays
Medical supply company Calea says changes in manufacturing, demanded by government inspectors, is causing delays in sending out nutrition packs.
The packs are the only way patients with some gastric conditions are able to take in nutrients.
Calea has apologised, but one woman from Kent says she's angry at not being kept properly informed.
22 Jul 2019
