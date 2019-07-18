Reaction to new driver ban proposals
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Young drivers reject plans for night-time ban

Young people have spoken out against a night-time ban for new drivers.

Plans for a graduated licence system to restrict novice drivers in England, Scotland and Wales were announced by the Department for Transport (DfT).

If pushed through, it would also mean new drivers would be unable to drive with passengers under a certain age.

  • 18 Jul 2019