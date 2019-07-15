Do you know a duck from a square leg?
Following the celebrations of England winning the Cricket World Cup we asked these young cricket fans at Edgbaston Cricket Ground if they could tell us what some of the game's terminology meant.

Video Journalist: Simone Stewart

