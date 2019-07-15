Sixty saxophones stolen in break-in
Saxophones stolen in £60,000 Crowborough break-in

Burglars broke into a music shop in Sussex and stole 30 saxophones.

The instruments were valued at about £60,000.

In 2017 a series of similar break-ins at the same music shop in Crowborough cost its owners £140,000 in lost stock.

