Saxophones stolen in £60,000 Crowborough break-in
Burglars broke into a music shop in Sussex and stole 30 saxophones.
The instruments were valued at about £60,000.
In 2017 a series of similar break-ins at the same music shop in Crowborough cost its owners £140,000 in lost stock.
15 Jul 2019
