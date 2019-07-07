Video

A new project that helps keep Bradford clean has been praised.

The project, which is ran by Bradford BID (Business Improvement District), works with local cleaners to wash Bradford's streets, removes dirt such as chewing gum and hang up flower baskets.

Tony Beddoes, who runs a local cleaning company, said: "We get a lot of positive vibes about it, shop owners coming out (and) thanking us, everyone just loves it."

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.