Sensory street care home 'has been a miracle'

Video

A care home in Birmingham has built a 'sensory street' - complete with tea room, sweet shop and post office - to help stimulate its residents. It is particularly helpful to those living with dementia.

The impact on one woman who has had mental health problems has been a "miracle," her husband says.

