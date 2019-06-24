Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sensory street care home 'has been a miracle'
A care home in Birmingham has built a 'sensory street' - complete with tea room, sweet shop and post office - to help stimulate its residents. It is particularly helpful to those living with dementia.
The impact on one woman who has had mental health problems has been a "miracle," her husband says.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 BST - and see more of our stories here.
-
24 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window