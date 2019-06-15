'You want a peachy bottom'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Three Counties Show: Pampering the sheep, the cow and an alpaca

Ever wondered how livestock owners prepare their cattle for battle, or the "shear" hard work that goes into getting a sheep ready?

Alpaca's getting haircuts, jet-washed cows and ensuring the ovine has a "peachy bottom" are just some of the pampering techniques used to get the animals ready for The Royal Three Counties Show in Malvern.

More than 90,000 people will attend the event over the weekend with a record 3,000 sheep competing for top prizes.

  • 15 Jun 2019
Go to next video: The farmer who cut off his own leg