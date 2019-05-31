Football fans make trip to Madrid
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Football fans make trip to Madrid

Liverpool and Tottenham fans are travelling to Spain to support their teams in an all-English Champions League final.

Supporters are making their way to Madrid via planes, trains and automobiles for the first final between two English teams since 2008.

The final kicks off at 20:00 BST on Saturday.

  • 31 May 2019
Go to next video: Blagger's guide to the Champions League final