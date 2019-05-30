Video

From June new renters and those renewing their tenancies across England will not have to pay any upfront fees ahead of their tenancy.

It effectively eliminates the reference and credit check fees that can run into hundreds of pounds.

The changes mean there will also be caps on how much landlords and agents can ask for as a security deposit and rent in advance.

The National Landlords Association said the new rules will curb abuses and that the government had tried to strike a reasonable balance between tenants and landlords. But tenant campaign groups say banning them will not solve the problem.

Video produced by Paul Murphy-Kasp