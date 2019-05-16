Stories from the gay bikers' club

Media player
The Gay Bikers Motorcycle Club members' stories
The Gay Bikers Motorcycle Club (GBMCC) was founded in 1977 for men and women from across the UK.
It is now the biggest gay biking club in Europe with more than 400 members.
Some of the bikers shared their stories at their AGM in Ironbridge, Shropshire.
16 May 2019
