The boy who inspired Hamilton win

Video

When Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix he dedicated it to a five-year-old fan with terminal cancer.

The F1 champion posted a good luck message from Harry Shaw, who has a rare cancer, on his Instagram page before Sunday's race.

After his victory, Mercedes arranged for an F1 car to be taken to Harry's home.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.