How a new law will save puppies
Lucy's Law: How it makes puppies and kittens safe

Puppies and kittens will not be allowed to be sold from anyone other than their breeders from spring 2020.

The new legislation - known as Lucy's Law - will ban third parties, including so-called puppy farms, from selling animals in England.

Read more: The story of the dog behind Lucy's Law

  • 14 May 2019
