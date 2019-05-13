Media player
Mental health: Battling depression in fashion
Shara Johnson battled with depression and anxiety after graduating from university.
She studied fashion and struggled to find a job in the industry, which affected her mental health.
The graduate, from Birmingham, believes more should be done to help young people in fashion who struggle with mental health issues.
If you or someone you know has been affected by a mental health issue, help and support is available via BBC Action Line.
Video journalist: Simone Stewart
13 May 2019
