Battling depression in fashion
Shara Johnson battled with depression and anxiety after graduating from university.

She studied fashion and struggled to find a job in the industry, which affected her mental health.

The graduate, from Birmingham, believes more should be done to help young people in fashion who struggle with mental health issues.

  • 13 May 2019
