'It's an extortionate amount of money'

Conservative MP Johnny Mercer has rejected accusations he has done anything wrong over his second job for a firm that retrains armed forces veterans. It pays him a salary of £85,000 a year for four hours' work each week.

It is funded by a company which marketed a failed bond scheme that lost savers more than £200m.

Amanda Cunningham lost £22,000 investing in London Capital and Finance - she told Victoria Derbyshire Mr Mercer should apologise.

