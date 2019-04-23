What are local elections all about?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Local elections: What are they all about?
The local elections are taking place on 2 May.
We'll get to choose who decides on things like where houses get built, who runs the buses and which pubs get late licences.
But last year only one in three people went to the polls. So what is the vote all about?
Reporter Jennifer Meierhans explains.
Footage: BBC and Getty Images
-
23 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window