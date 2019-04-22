Is your takeaway from a 'dark kitchen'?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Dark kitchens': Are they the future of takeaways?
The UK’s fast-food delivery market continues to grow at a record rate – and the takeaway industry is worth more than £4.9bn per year.
But these days some takeaways come from places customers can't go themselves – some come from so-called "dark kitchens," which could well be tucked away on an industrial estate.
"Deliveroo Editions" is one such venture. The BBC's Colletta Smith has been to see inside.
Produce: Rebecca Wearn
Camera/editor: David Cheeseman
-
22 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window