The woman who feels no pain

Thanks to a rare genetic mutation Jo Cameron is one of two people in the world who feel no pain. Despite painful accidents and childbirth Jo was none the wiser until surgery on her hand left doctors baffled.

After undergoing tests to confirm her unique condition, she may hold the key to developing pain medication.

  • 28 Mar 2019
