Video

Residents say children who live in private and social homes are being "segregated" in playgrounds at a south London complex.

The housing minister James Brokenshire said it was "outrageous", adding he would be liaising with the developer “to ensure children of all backgrounds can play together”.

Victoria Derbyshire spoke to some of the affected children and parents.

