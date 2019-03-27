Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
‘It’s sad I can’t use same playground as my friends'
Residents say children who live in private and social homes are being "segregated" in playgrounds at a south London complex.
The housing minister James Brokenshire said it was "outrageous", adding he would be liaising with the developer “to ensure children of all backgrounds can play together”.
Victoria Derbyshire spoke to some of the affected children and parents.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
27 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-47723347/it-s-sad-i-can-t-use-same-playground-as-my-friendsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window