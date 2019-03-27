Media player
Mothers-to-be with anxiety supported by NSPCC
Women who suffer anxiety and depression during pregnancy are being offered support by a children's charity.
The NSPCC offers Pregnancy in Mind courses which offer mental health support and coping strategies for mothers-to-be.
Laura Stubbs, from Harrogate, said the classes helped her look forward to the birth of her son Alfie after she found her pregnancy to be "emotionally difficult".
27 Mar 2019
