Putting the 'pink tax' on toiletries to the test

'Pink tax': Should personal care products for women cost more?
Should skincare products and toiletries marketed to women cost more than those for men? And is there actually any difference between them?
MPs are debating a bill on Friday that aims to scrap the "gender price gap”, often known as the “pink tax”, on items such as razors and deodorants.
The BBC's Consumer Affairs correspondent Colletta Smith put some of the products - and the price - to the test.
Video produced by Janay Boulos
22 Mar 2019
