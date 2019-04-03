Media player
'How I learnt to own renting'
Medina Grillo was embarrassed about renting until she started making her house a home.
The 30-year-old nurse and mum-of-one from Birmingham shared her tenant-friendly tips on her blog and social media.
Now the DIY blogger creates content to advertise for brands like Ikea and Sainsburys.
Stills: Grillo Design. Video journalist: Jennifer Meierhans.
03 Apr 2019
