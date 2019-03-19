Teenage porn addiction a 'vicious cycle’

Online porn: ‘It’s just a vicious cycle’
Experts say the number of teenagers addicted to online porn is on the increase.

UK Addiction Treatment Centres, which run clinics across the UK, said it has seen the number of admissions more than triple over the last three years.

The government is planning legislation to stop under-18s being able access porn online.

