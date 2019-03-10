High winds batter South East
High winds batter the south-east of England

There have been delays on the roads and railways due to high winds and fallen trees.

Part of the roof of a supermarket in Broadstairs, Kent, blew off.

A weather warning was in place for wind across southern England and Wales earlier, as gusts of up to 65mph swept across the country.

