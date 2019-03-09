How will Brexit affect Crufts?

Media player
Crufts: How will the dog show be affected by Brexit?
The number of overseas dogs being entered at Crufts has dropped for the first time in a decade.
Organiser the Kennel Club suggests Brexit could be to blame.
So what do breeders feel the impact of Brexit, particularly a no-deal exit from the EU, could have on the competition?
The annual four-day event at Birmingham's NEC, now in its 128th year, attracts thousands of visitors, breeders, traders and of course dogs.
