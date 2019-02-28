‘I was dealing drugs at 12’

Video

Sarah (not her real name) was 12 when she and her older brother got caught up in a drug-dealing gang, after an abusive childhood.

Now 14, she told BBC Radio 5 live that she sometimes walked for up to three hours at a time to sell "the tiniest bit of weed".

There are 27,000 children aged between 10 and 17 in England who identify as being part of a gang, according to a report by Anne Longfield, the Children's Commissioner for England.

This interview has been re-voiced by an actor.

Read more: Gangs 'grooming vulnerable children'