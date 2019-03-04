'Famous people contact me for STI drugs'

Video

Illegal antibiotics advertised on social media are being sold at the wrong dose to people too embarrassed to visit a sexual health clinic.

A BBC reporter was sold unlicensed STI drugs by a man who claimed he was getting them from his uncle's pharmacy in another country.

The man, who fled when confronted, said he had several celebrity clients.

