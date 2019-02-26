Video

Ravita Pannu dreamed of being a make-up artist but her mother and father told her running a business was a man's job.

“My parents wouldn’t entertain me not having a professional job when I was younger," said the 38-year-old from Walsall. "They picked law for me to train in and that’s what happened.”

But Ravita built up her business on the side before quitting law to become a full-time make-up artist.