'I gave up working in law to become a make-up artist'
Ravita Pannu dreamed of being a make-up artist but her mother and father told her running a business was a man's job.
“My parents wouldn’t entertain me not having a professional job when I was younger," said the 38-year-old from Walsall. "They picked law for me to train in and that’s what happened.”
But Ravita built up her business on the side before quitting law to become a full-time make-up artist.
26 Feb 2019
